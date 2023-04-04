Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,693,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

