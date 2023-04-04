Brickley Wealth Management Buys 9,428 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 430.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $106.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

