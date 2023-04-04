Brickley Wealth Management Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day moving average is $209.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.