Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

