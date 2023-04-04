Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $479.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

