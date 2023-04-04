Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 1.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.