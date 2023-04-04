Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,304,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

