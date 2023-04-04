Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 148,836 Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Select Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 144.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 561,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 331,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

