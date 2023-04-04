Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,883 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

