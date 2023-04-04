Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.24% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

