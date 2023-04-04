Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.36.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

