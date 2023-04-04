Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
Bridgford Foods Stock Down 3.0 %
BRID stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
