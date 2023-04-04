Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Shares of BFAM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 389,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,257. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
