Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 389,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,257. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.