Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $213.68

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.68.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

