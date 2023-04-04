Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $8.60

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

