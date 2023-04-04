Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.67. 1,376,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 737,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Burford Capital Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.08.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 8,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,440,000 after buying an additional 480,993 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

