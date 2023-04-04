C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $31.91. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 16,030,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Stock Down 15.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.