Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

MDY stock traded down $9.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.28 and its 200-day moving average is $451.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

