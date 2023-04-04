Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.13. The company had a trading volume of 646,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

