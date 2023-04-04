Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $247,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $285.72. 307,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.