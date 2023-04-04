Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $25.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $657.97. 116,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.72 and its 200 day moving average is $593.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.