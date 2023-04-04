Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 802,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

