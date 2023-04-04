Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $485.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

