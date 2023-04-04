Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 2,753,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

