Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 4,426 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

