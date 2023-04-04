Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

