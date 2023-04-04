Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

