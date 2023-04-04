Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust accounts for 2.7% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,324,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 142,270.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXDT opened at 10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.35. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 9.63 and a 52-week high of 17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

