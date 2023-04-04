Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $558,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teekay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teekay by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Teekay

NYSE:TK opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $600.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

