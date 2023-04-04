Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $740,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE HYI opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.11.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
