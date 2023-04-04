Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 112,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.