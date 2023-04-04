Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $475,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $398.99 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.74 and its 200-day moving average is $367.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

