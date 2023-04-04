Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

