Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

