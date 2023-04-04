Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $90.51.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
