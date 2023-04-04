Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $18.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on YMAB. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.