Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $18.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on YMAB. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of YMAB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
