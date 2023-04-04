Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $448.40 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and approximately $448.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.24 or 0.06628358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,751,420,481 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

