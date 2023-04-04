CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 895,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,080. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.