Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE EBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,795. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

