Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.48 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,923 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.65. 220,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.