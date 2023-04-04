Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 55,570 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 448,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,559. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

