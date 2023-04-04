Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

