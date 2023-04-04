Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 103 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
