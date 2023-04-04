Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 103 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.