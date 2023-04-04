Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 20,630 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $421,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,697. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

