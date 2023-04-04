Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 7,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.12.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHMG. StockNews.com lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading

