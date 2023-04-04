Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,294,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.