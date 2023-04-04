Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $21,261.24 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $21,261.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.18. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

