Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

