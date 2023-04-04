Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

