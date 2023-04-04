Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,967 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after purchasing an additional 915,753 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $11,486,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FXE opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $101.76.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

